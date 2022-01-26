MarketAxess Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MarketAxess Holdings missed estimated earnings by 4.2%, reporting an EPS of $1.37 versus an estimate of $1.43, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $6.29 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 1.24% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MarketAxess Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.46
|1.75
|2.12
|1.83
|EPS Actual
|1.52
|1.77
|2.11
|1.91
|Revenue Estimate
|165.73M
|183.55M
|193.10M
|168.62M
|Revenue Actual
|162.09M
|176.33M
|195.46M
|171.35M
