MarketAxess Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MarketAxess Holdings missed estimated earnings by 4.2%, reporting an EPS of $1.37 versus an estimate of $1.43, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $6.29 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 1.24% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MarketAxess Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.46 1.75 2.12 1.83 EPS Actual 1.52 1.77 2.11 1.91 Revenue Estimate 165.73M 183.55M 193.10M 168.62M Revenue Actual 162.09M 176.33M 195.46M 171.35M

