7 Stocks To Watch For January 26, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $40.43 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares fell 0.2% to $26.42 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) to report a quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $16.86 billion before the opening bell. Boeing shares gained 0.2% to $204.50 in after-hours trading.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong forecast. The company said it sees Q3 More Personal Computing revenue of $14.15 billion to $14.45 billion. Microsoft shares gained 1.2% to $291.94 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) to have earned $0.90 per share on revenue of $18.32 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Intel shares rose 0.3% to $51.13 in after-hours trading.

