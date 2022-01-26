 Skip to main content

7 Stocks To Watch For January 26, 2022

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 4:16am   Comments
7 Stocks To Watch For January 26, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $40.43 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares fell 0.2% to $26.42 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) to report a quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $16.86 billion before the opening bell. Boeing shares gained 0.2% to $204.50 in after-hours trading.

  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong forecast. The company said it sees Q3 More Personal Computing revenue of $14.15 billion to $14.45 billion. Microsoft shares gained 1.2% to $291.94 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) to have earned $0.90 per share on revenue of $18.32 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Intel shares rose 0.3% to $51.13 in after-hours trading.

  • Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong guidance for the current quarter. Texas Instruments shares climbed 3.7% to $180.42 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $16.35 billion after the closing bell. Tesla shares rose 0.4% to $921.84 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the opening bell, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $10.71 billion. Abbott shares gained 0.1% to $123.40 in after-hours trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

