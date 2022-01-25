Trustmark: Q4 Earnings Insights

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Trustmark missed estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.49, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $28.43 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 7.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Trustmark's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.67 0.62 0.67 EPS Actual 0.49 0.76 0.82 0.81 Revenue Estimate 155.20M 172.10M 167.48M 173.80M Revenue Actual 155.20M 178.79M 165.81M 180.43M

