Trustmark: Q4 Earnings Insights
Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Trustmark missed estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.49, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $28.43 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 7.49% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Trustmark's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.47
|0.67
|0.62
|0.67
|EPS Actual
|0.49
|0.76
|0.82
|0.81
|Revenue Estimate
|155.20M
|172.10M
|167.48M
|173.80M
|Revenue Actual
|155.20M
|178.79M
|165.81M
|180.43M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings