Recap: Wesbanco Q4 Earnings

Wesbanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wesbanco beat estimated earnings by 13.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.72, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $9.38 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 7.45% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wesbanco's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.78 0.75 0.68 0.61 EPS Actual 0.70 1.03 1.06 0.76 Revenue Estimate 114.71M 118.28M 124.21M 119.69M Revenue Actual 115.28M 115.86M 116.48M 119.71M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.