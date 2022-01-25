Recap: Wesbanco Q4 Earnings
Wesbanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Wesbanco beat estimated earnings by 13.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.72, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $9.38 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 7.45% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Wesbanco's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.78
|0.75
|0.68
|0.61
|EPS Actual
|0.70
|1.03
|1.06
|0.76
|Revenue Estimate
|114.71M
|118.28M
|124.21M
|119.69M
|Revenue Actual
|115.28M
|115.86M
|116.48M
|119.71M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings