Veritex Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Veritex Holdings beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.72, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $17.11 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 5.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Veritex Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.68 0.59 0.52 0.45 EPS Actual 0.70 0.60 0.64 0.60 Revenue Estimate 85.14M 76.68M 75.21M 73.80M Revenue Actual 86.90M 79.59M 79.81M 75.78M

