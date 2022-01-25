Veritex Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Veritex Holdings beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.72, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $17.11 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 5.27% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Veritex Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.68
|0.59
|0.52
|0.45
|EPS Actual
|0.70
|0.60
|0.64
|0.60
|Revenue Estimate
|85.14M
|76.68M
|75.21M
|73.80M
|Revenue Actual
|86.90M
|79.59M
|79.81M
|75.78M
