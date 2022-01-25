Recap: QCR Holdings Q4 Earnings

QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

QCR Holdings reported in-line EPS of $1.73 versus an estimate of $1.73, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $2.81 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.31, which was followed by a 2.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at QCR Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.68 1.32 1.12 1.01 EPS Actual 1.99 1.40 1.16 1.20 Revenue Estimate 46.04M 44.51M 43.82M 45.78M Revenue Actual 46.23M 43.52M 41.96M 43.71M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.