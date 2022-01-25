Recap: QCR Holdings Q4 Earnings
QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
QCR Holdings reported in-line EPS of $1.73 versus an estimate of $1.73, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $2.81 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.31, which was followed by a 2.06% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at QCR Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.68
|1.32
|1.12
|1.01
|EPS Actual
|1.99
|1.40
|1.16
|1.20
|Revenue Estimate
|46.04M
|44.51M
|43.82M
|45.78M
|Revenue Actual
|46.23M
|43.52M
|41.96M
|43.71M
