Recap: Marten Transport Q4 Earnings

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Marten Transport beat estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.26, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $39.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 5.53% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Marten Transport's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.26 0.20 0.22 EPS Actual 0.26 0.26 0.22 0.24 Revenue Estimate 237.87M 238.63M 223.77M 226.80M Revenue Actual 251.28M 232.44M 223.05M 227.33M

