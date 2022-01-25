Recap: Marten Transport Q4 Earnings
Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Marten Transport beat estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.26, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $39.54 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 5.53% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Marten Transport's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.25
|0.26
|0.20
|0.22
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|0.26
|0.22
|0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|237.87M
|238.63M
|223.77M
|226.80M
|Revenue Actual
|251.28M
|232.44M
|223.05M
|227.33M
