Recap: Texas Instruments Q4 Earnings
Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Texas Instruments beat estimated earnings by 17.01%, reporting an EPS of $2.27 versus an estimate of $1.94, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $756.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 5.02% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Texas Instruments's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.05
|1.82
|1.58
|1.34
|EPS Actual
|2.07
|2.05
|1.87
|1.80
|Revenue Estimate
|4.66B
|4.35B
|3.99B
|3.60B
|Revenue Actual
|4.64B
|4.58B
|4.29B
|4.08B
