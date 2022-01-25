Recap: Microsoft Q2 Earnings

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Earnings

Microsoft beat estimated earnings by 7.36%, reporting an EPS of $2.48 versus an estimate of $2.31, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $8.65 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 4.21% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Microsoft's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 2.07 1.90 1.78 1.64 EPS Actual 2.27 2.17 1.95 2.03 Revenue Estimate 43.97B 44.10B 41.03B 40.18B Revenue Actual 45.32B 46.15B 41.71B 43.08B

