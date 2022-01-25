 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning ServiceNow Stock In The Last 5 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 1:02pm   Comments
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 26.45% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In NOW: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 11.10 shares of ServiceNow at the time with $1,000. This investment in NOW would have produced an average annual return of 40.11%. Currently, ServiceNow has a market capitalization of $96.83 billion.

ServiceNow's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in ServiceNow you would have approximately $5,400.88 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

