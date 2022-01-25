Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. Climbs to Annual-High Share Price

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. MDRX traded at a new 12-month high today of $20.14. So far today approximately 115,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.2 million shares.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. share prices have moved between a 12-month high of $20.14 and a 12-month low of $13.05 and are now trading 49% above that low price at $19.40 per share.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is currently priced 20.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $15.36.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions provides information technology and offerings to acute and ambulatory providers as well as hospital services. The company supports electric medical records, private cloud hosting, and other clinical services that support patient engagement and better outcomes. Additionally, the company offers administrative tools and services to improve operations, such as practice management, revenue cycle management, and clinical care coordination. Allscripts was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago.

