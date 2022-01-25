 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 11:02am   Comments
Share:
If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 49.29% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In ETSY: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 77.34 shares of Etsy at the time with $1,000. This investment in ETSY would have produced an average annual return of 63.02%. Currently, Etsy has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion.

Etsy's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in Etsy you would have approximately $11,352.15 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ETSY)

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ETSY
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 20, 2022
Why Etsy Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Where Etsy Stands With Analysts
Etsy Shares Gain On KeyBanc Upgrade
Expert Ratings For Etsy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com