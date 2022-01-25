Recap: General Electric Q4 Earnings
General Electric (NYSE:GE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
General Electric beat estimated earnings by 5.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.87, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $1.62 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 3.34% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at General Electric's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.43
|0.32
|0.08
|0.72
|EPS Actual
|0.57
|0.40
|0.24
|0.64
|Revenue Estimate
|19.25B
|18.13B
|17.52B
|21.83B
|Revenue Actual
|18.43B
|18.28B
|17.12B
|21.93B
