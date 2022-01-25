 Skip to main content

Recap: General Electric Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 7:08am   Comments
Recap: General Electric Q4 Earnings

 

General Electric (NYSE:GE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

General Electric beat estimated earnings by 5.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.87, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $1.62 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 3.34% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at General Electric's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.43 0.32 0.08 0.72
EPS Actual 0.57 0.40 0.24 0.64
Revenue Estimate 19.25B 18.13B 17.52B 21.83B
Revenue Actual 18.43B 18.28B 17.12B 21.93B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

