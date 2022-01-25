Johnson & Johnson: Q4 Earnings Insights
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Johnson & Johnson beat estimated earnings by 0.47%, reporting an EPS of $2.13 versus an estimate of $2.12, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $2.33 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 0.05% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Johnson & Johnson's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.36
|2.27
|2.34
|1.82
|EPS Actual
|2.60
|2.48
|2.59
|1.86
|Revenue Estimate
|23.74B
|22.19B
|22.01B
|21.67B
|Revenue Actual
|23.34B
|23.32B
|22.32B
|22.48B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News