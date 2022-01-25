 Skip to main content

Recap: Banc of California Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 7:06am   Comments
Recap: Banc of California Q4 Earnings

 

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Banc of California beat estimated earnings by 35.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.17, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $11.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 1.52% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Banc of California's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.13 0.27 0.24 0.18
EPS Actual 0.38 0.32 0.25 0.35
Revenue Estimate 65.27M 58.93M 62.54M 58.16M
Revenue Actual 62.98M 59.85M 57.92M 61.56M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

