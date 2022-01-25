Recap: Banc of California Q4 Earnings
Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Banc of California beat estimated earnings by 35.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.17, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $11.48 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 1.52% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Banc of California's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.13
|0.27
|0.24
|0.18
|EPS Actual
|0.38
|0.32
|0.25
|0.35
|Revenue Estimate
|65.27M
|58.93M
|62.54M
|58.16M
|Revenue Actual
|62.98M
|59.85M
|57.92M
|61.56M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
