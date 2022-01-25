Recap: Peoples Bancorp Q4 Earnings
Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Peoples Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 40.58%, reporting an EPS of $0.97 versus an estimate of $0.69, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $23.17 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 2.06% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Peoples Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.26
|0.65
|0.72
|0.69
|EPS Actual
|0.43
|0.61
|0.90
|1.12
|Revenue Estimate
|59.84M
|54.66M
|52.94M
|52.15M
|Revenue Actual
|59.75M
|55.48M
|52.48M
|50.81M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News