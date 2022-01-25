 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower Ahead Of Earnings, Fed Meeting

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 5:34am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower Ahead Of Earnings, Fed Meeting

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded mostly lower in early pre-market trade. The Dow Jones settled higher by around 100 points on Monday after tumbling more than 1,000 points earlier in the session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ), American Express (NYSE: AXP), 3M (NYSE: MMM) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today. The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index and FHFA House Price Index for November will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index and Richmond Fed manufacturing index for January will be released at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 37 points to 34,216.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 25.25 points to 4,378.50. Futures for the Nasdaq index dropped 151 points to 14,350.00.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 72,958,690 with around 891,590 deaths. India reported a total of at least 39,799,200 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 24,134,940 cases.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.5% to trade at $86.73 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.4% to trade at $83.62 a barrel. The API’s report on crude oil stocks will be released today.

Check out these penny stocks insiders are buying

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today. The STOXX Europe 600 Index gained 0.5%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.6% and London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.3%. The French CAC 40 Index climbed 0.6%, while German DAX gained 0.4%. The Ifo business climate indicator for Germany increased to 95.7 in January from a ten-month low level of 94.8 in December. Spanish producer price inflation rate increased to a new high of 35.9% year-over-year in December from a revised 32.2% a month ago.

Asian markets traded mostly lower today. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.66%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.67%, while China’s Shanghai Composite fell 2.58%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 2.5% and India’s BSE Sensex gained 0.6%. The annual inflation rate in Australia increased to 3.5% in the fourth quarter from 3.0% in the previous quarter, while NAB business confidence index declined to -12 in December from 12 a month ago.

Broker Recommendation

Keybanc downgraded Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) from Overweight to Sector Weight.

Anaplan shares fell 2.7% to $44.07 in pre-market trading.

Check out these big stocks which insiders are selling

 

Breaking News

  • IBM Common Stock (NYSE: IBM) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Monday.
  • Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) has followed rival Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) into the world of cryptocurrencies by issuing non fungible tokens (NFTs)to its employees.
  • Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
  • Antibody treatments made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) and Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) are not likely to work against the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and their emergency use authorization has been rescinded by the U.S. Food And Drug Administration.

Check out other breaking news here

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AXP + BRO)

5 Stocks To Watch For January 25, 2022
Earnings Scheduled For January 25, 2022
Recap: Brown & Brown Q4 Earnings
American Express's Earnings Outlook
Earnings Scheduled For January 24, 2022
Earnings Outlook For Brown & Brown
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: A Peek Into The MarketsEarnings News Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com