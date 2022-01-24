HomeStreet: Q4 Earnings Insights
HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
HomeStreet beat estimated earnings by 9.16%, reporting an EPS of $1.43 versus an estimate of $1.31, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $14.32 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 2.49% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at HomeStreet's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.11
|1.16
|1.12
|1.07
|EPS Actual
|1.31
|1.37
|1.35
|1.25
|Revenue Estimate
|82.00M
|86.81M
|89.19M
|89.30M
|Revenue Actual
|81.78M
|86.20M
|93.35M
|100.03M
