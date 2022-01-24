HomeStreet: Q4 Earnings Insights

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

HomeStreet beat estimated earnings by 9.16%, reporting an EPS of $1.43 versus an estimate of $1.31, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $14.32 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 2.49% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HomeStreet's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.11 1.16 1.12 1.07 EPS Actual 1.31 1.37 1.35 1.25 Revenue Estimate 82.00M 86.81M 89.19M 89.30M Revenue Actual 81.78M 86.20M 93.35M 100.03M

