CNB Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:28 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CNB Financial beat estimated earnings by 1.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.79, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $1.94 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.96% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CNB Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.77
|0.73
|0.74
|0.55
|EPS Actual
|0.82
|0.76
|0.78
|0.75
|Revenue Estimate
|39.81M
|39.73M
|39.20M
|36.20M
|Revenue Actual
|40.30M
|38.30M
|39.12M
|40.12M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
