Recap: Atlantic Capital Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 4:40pm   Comments
Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Atlantic Capital beat estimated earnings by 7.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.53, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $4.17 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 3.77% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Atlantic Capital's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.51 0.52 0.42 0.39
EPS Actual 0.65 0.58 0.65 0.48
Revenue Estimate 29.73M 28.33M 26.13M 25.47M
Revenue Actual 29.38M 29.24M 26.91M 25.66M

