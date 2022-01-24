Recap: Atlantic Capital Q4 Earnings
Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Atlantic Capital beat estimated earnings by 7.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.53, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $4.17 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 3.77% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Atlantic Capital's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.51
|0.52
|0.42
|0.39
|EPS Actual
|0.65
|0.58
|0.65
|0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|29.73M
|28.33M
|26.13M
|25.47M
|Revenue Actual
|29.38M
|29.24M
|26.91M
|25.66M
