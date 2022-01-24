Recap: IBM Q4 Earnings
IBM (NYSE:IBM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
IBM beat estimated earnings by 6.69%, reporting an EPS of $3.35 versus an estimate of $3.14, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $3.67 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 9.56% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at IBM's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.50
|2.29
|1.63
|1.79
|EPS Actual
|2.52
|2.33
|1.77
|2.07
|Revenue Estimate
|17.77B
|18.29B
|17.34B
|20.67B
|Revenue Actual
|17.62B
|18.75B
|17.73B
|20.37B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings