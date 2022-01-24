 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning McDonald's Stock In The Last 15 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 2:03pm   Comments
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning McDonald's Stock In The Last 15 Years

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.75% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In MCD: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 23.13 shares of McDonald's at the time with $1,000. This investment in MCD would have produced an average annual return of 12.34%. Currently, McDonald's has a market capitalization of $187.49 billion.

McDonald's's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $5,802.45 today based on a price of $250.91 for MCD at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

