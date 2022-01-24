 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Teladoc Health 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 12:03pm   Comments
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Teladoc Health 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.81% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In TDOC: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 5.12 shares of Teladoc Health at the time with $100. This investment in TDOC would have produced an average annual return of 26.96%. Currently, Teladoc Health has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion.

Teladoc Health's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

This $100 investment would be worth $346.75 today based on a price of $67.80 for TDOC at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

