If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 2:16pm   Comments
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.25% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In ISRG: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.98 shares of Intuitive Surgical at the time with $100. This investment in ISRG would have produced an average annual return of 18.14%. Currently, Intuitive Surgical has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion.

Intuitive Surgical's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Intuitive Surgical you would have approximately $530.43 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

