Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Plug Power 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 1:05pm   Comments
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 13.87% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In PLUG: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 507.61 shares of Plug Power at the time with $1,000. This investment in PLUG would have produced an average annual return of 26.76%. Currently, Plug Power has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion.

Plug Power's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $10,984.77 today based on a price of $21.67 for PLUG at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

