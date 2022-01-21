Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Plug Power 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 13.87% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In PLUG: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 507.61 shares of Plug Power at the time with $1,000. This investment in PLUG would have produced an average annual return of 26.76%. Currently, Plug Power has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion.

Plug Power's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

This $1,000 investment would be worth $10,984.77 today based on a price of $21.67 for PLUG at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

