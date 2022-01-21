 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Starbucks 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 12:04pm   Comments
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 8.17% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In SBUX: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 17.48 shares of Starbucks at the time with $100. This investment in SBUX would have produced an average annual return of 15.4%. Currently, Starbucks has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion.

Starbucks's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Starbucks you would have approximately $1,710.84 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

