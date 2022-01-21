 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Shopify 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 10:07am   Comments
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 67.68% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In SHOP: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.02 shares of Shopify at the time with $100. This investment in SHOP would have produced an average annual return of 82.0%. Currently, Shopify has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion.

Shopify's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Shopify you would have approximately $1,996.04 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

