$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 10:07am   Comments
Block (NYSE:SQ) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 39.25% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In SQ: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 68.45 shares of Block at the time with $1,000. This investment in SQ would have produced an average annual return of 53.57%. Currently, Block has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion.

Block's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $8,569.47 today based on a price of $125.48 for SQ at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

