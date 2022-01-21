Recap: First Hawaiian Q4 Earnings
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First Hawaiian beat estimated earnings by 12.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.47, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $9.93 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.78% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Hawaiian's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.48
|0.47
|0.44
|0.44
|EPS Actual
|0.51
|0.68
|0.44
|0.50
|Revenue Estimate
|182.40M
|179.53M
|181.47M
|184.38M
|Revenue Actual
|182.70M
|180.85M
|173.03M
|188.82M
