Recap: First Hawaiian Q4 Earnings

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Hawaiian beat estimated earnings by 12.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.47, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $9.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.78% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Hawaiian's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.47 0.44 0.44 EPS Actual 0.51 0.68 0.44 0.50 Revenue Estimate 182.40M 179.53M 181.47M 184.38M Revenue Actual 182.70M 180.85M 173.03M 188.82M

