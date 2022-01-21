 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For January 21, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 5:23am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For January 21, 2022

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $5.34 billion.

• Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

• IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $182.81 million.

• Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

