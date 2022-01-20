Recap: Associated Banc Q4 Earnings

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Associated Banc beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.42, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $5.44 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 0.79% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Associated Banc's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.48 0.45 0.31 EPS Actual 0.56 0.56 0.58 0.40 Revenue Estimate 263.17M 259.56M 262.58M 272.70M Revenue Actual 265.75M 252.96M 271.25M 273.71M

