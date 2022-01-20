Recap: Associated Banc Q4 Earnings
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Associated Banc beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.42, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $5.44 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 0.79% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Associated Banc's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.44
|0.48
|0.45
|0.31
|EPS Actual
|0.56
|0.56
|0.58
|0.40
|Revenue Estimate
|263.17M
|259.56M
|262.58M
|272.70M
|Revenue Actual
|265.75M
|252.96M
|271.25M
|273.71M
