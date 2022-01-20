Westamerica Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights

Westamerica Bancorp (NASDAQ:WABC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 11:07 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Westamerica Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 1.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.82, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $3.29 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 2.71% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Westamerica Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.79 0.76 0.73 0.74 EPS Actual 0.82 0.84 0.75 0.74 Revenue Estimate 53.57M 52.42M 50.97M 51.44M Revenue Actual 55.23M 55.53M 52.77M 57.25M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.