Westamerica Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights
Westamerica Bancorp (NASDAQ:WABC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 11:07 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Westamerica Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 1.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.82, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $3.29 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 2.71% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Westamerica Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.79
|0.76
|0.73
|0.74
|EPS Actual
|0.82
|0.84
|0.75
|0.74
|Revenue Estimate
|53.57M
|52.42M
|50.97M
|51.44M
|Revenue Actual
|55.23M
|55.53M
|52.77M
|57.25M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings