Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Marvell Technology Stock In The Last 15 Years

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.75% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In MRVL: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 5.28 shares of Marvell Technology at the time with $100. This investment in MRVL would have produced an average annual return of 9.85%. Currently, Marvell Technology has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion.

Marvell Technology's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

If you had invested $100 in Marvell Technology you would have approximately $410.92 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

