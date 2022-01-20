 Skip to main content

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 11:03am   Comments
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.41% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In MS: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 23.83 shares of Morgan Stanley at the time with $1,000. This investment in MS would have produced an average annual return of 18.4%. Currently, Morgan Stanley has a market capitalization of $178.49 billion.

Morgan Stanley's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $2,369.16 today based on a price of $99.46 for MS at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

