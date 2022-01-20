 Skip to main content

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 10:37am   Comments
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.84% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In DIS: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 4.52 shares of Walt Disney at the time with $100. This investment in DIS would have produced an average annual return of 10.19%. Currently, Walt Disney has a market capitalization of $275.19 billion.

Walt Disney's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $684.33 today based on a price of $151.40 for DIS at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

