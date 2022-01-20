Recap: Guaranty Federal Q4 Earnings
Guaranty Federal (NASDAQ:GFED) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Guaranty Federal beat estimated earnings by 17.24%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.58, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1.55 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 0.22% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Guaranty Federal's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.58
|0.50
|0.24
|0.28
|EPS Actual
|0.78
|0.58
|0.51
|0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|11.00M
|11.00M
|10.00M
|11.00M
|Revenue Actual
|14.91M
|11.18M
|10.52M
|10.18M
