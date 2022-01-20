Recap: Guaranty Federal Q4 Earnings

Guaranty Federal (NASDAQ:GFED) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Guaranty Federal beat estimated earnings by 17.24%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.58, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1.55 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 0.22% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Guaranty Federal's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.58 0.50 0.24 0.28 EPS Actual 0.78 0.58 0.51 0.22 Revenue Estimate 11.00M 11.00M 10.00M 11.00M Revenue Actual 14.91M 11.18M 10.52M 10.18M

