Recap: Union Pacific Q4 Earnings
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Union Pacific beat estimated earnings by 1.92%, reporting an EPS of $2.66 versus an estimate of $2.61, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $592.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 2.73% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Union Pacific's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.50
|2.50
|2.06
|2.29
|EPS Actual
|2.57
|2.72
|2
|2.36
|Revenue Estimate
|5.42B
|5.33B
|5.03B
|5.09B
|Revenue Actual
|5.57B
|5.50B
|5.00B
|5.14B
