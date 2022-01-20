Northern Trust: Q4 Earnings Insights
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 07:40 AM.
Earnings
Northern Trust beat estimated earnings by 5.52%, reporting an EPS of $1.91 versus an estimate of $1.81, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $145.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 0.22% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Northern Trust's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.67
|1.72
|1.48
|1.49
|EPS Actual
|1.80
|1.79
|1.70
|1.49
|Revenue Estimate
|1.61B
|1.58B
|1.54B
|1.50B
|Revenue Actual
|1.63B
|1.58B
|1.58B
|1.52B
