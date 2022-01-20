Recap: BankUnited Q4 Earnings

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BankUnited beat estimated earnings by 39.6%, reporting an EPS of $1.41 versus an estimate of $1.01, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $22.99 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 2.48% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BankUnited's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.87 0.86 0.74 0.70 EPS Actual 0.94 1.11 1.06 0.89 Revenue Estimate 233.21M 229.97M 227.49M 225.30M Revenue Actual 220.60M 231.07M 226.54M 228.65M

