Recap: BankUnited Q4 Earnings
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Earnings
BankUnited beat estimated earnings by 39.6%, reporting an EPS of $1.41 versus an estimate of $1.01, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $22.99 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 2.48% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BankUnited's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.87
|0.86
|0.74
|0.70
|EPS Actual
|0.94
|1.11
|1.06
|0.89
|Revenue Estimate
|233.21M
|229.97M
|227.49M
|225.30M
|Revenue Actual
|220.60M
|231.07M
|226.54M
|228.65M
