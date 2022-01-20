 Skip to main content

Recap: M&T Bank Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 7:02am
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 06:40 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

M&T Bank beat estimated earnings by 20.27%, reporting an EPS of $3.5 versus an estimate of $2.91, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $29.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26, which was followed by a 0.41% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at M&T Bank's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 3.50 3.60 3 3.03
EPS Actual 3.76 3.45 3.41 3.52
Revenue Estimate 1.48B 1.49B 1.49B 1.46B
Revenue Actual 1.54B 1.46B 1.49B 1.54B

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

