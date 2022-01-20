Recap: M&T Bank Q4 Earnings
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 06:40 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
M&T Bank beat estimated earnings by 20.27%, reporting an EPS of $3.5 versus an estimate of $2.91, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $29.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26, which was followed by a 0.41% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at M&T Bank's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|3.50
|3.60
|3
|3.03
|EPS Actual
|3.76
|3.45
|3.41
|3.52
|Revenue Estimate
|1.48B
|1.49B
|1.49B
|1.46B
|Revenue Actual
|1.54B
|1.46B
|1.49B
|1.54B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News