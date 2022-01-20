Synovus Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights
Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Synovus Finl beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.35 versus an estimate of $1.08, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $8.69 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 2.92% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Synovus Finl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.08
|1.04
|0.92
|0.80
|EPS Actual
|1.20
|1.20
|1.21
|1.08
|Revenue Estimate
|488.60M
|489.29M
|486.31M
|482.73M
|Revenue Actual
|499.87M
|488.95M
|484.81M
|500.69M
