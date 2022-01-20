Synovus Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Synovus Finl beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.35 versus an estimate of $1.08, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $8.69 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 2.92% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Synovus Finl's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.08 1.04 0.92 0.80 EPS Actual 1.20 1.20 1.21 1.08 Revenue Estimate 488.60M 489.29M 486.31M 482.73M Revenue Actual 499.87M 488.95M 484.81M 500.69M

