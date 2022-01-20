Recap: Insteel Industries Q1 Earnings

Insteel Indus (NYSE:IIIN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Insteel Indus beat estimated earnings by 29.67%, reporting an EPS of $1.18 versus an estimate of $0.91, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $58.85 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.34, which was followed by a 2.99% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Insteel Indus's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.94 0.76 0.48 0.29 EPS Actual 1.28 1 0.76 0.45 Revenue Estimate 170.62M 154.97M 126.71M 102.78M Revenue Actual 171.26M 160.74M 139.00M 119.61M

