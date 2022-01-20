Recap: Insteel Industries Q1 Earnings
Insteel Indus (NYSE:IIIN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Insteel Indus beat estimated earnings by 29.67%, reporting an EPS of $1.18 versus an estimate of $0.91, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $58.85 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.34, which was followed by a 2.99% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Insteel Indus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.94
|0.76
|0.48
|0.29
|EPS Actual
|1.28
|1
|0.76
|0.45
|Revenue Estimate
|170.62M
|154.97M
|126.71M
|102.78M
|Revenue Actual
|171.26M
|160.74M
|139.00M
|119.61M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
