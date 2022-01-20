 Skip to main content

Recap: Insteel Industries Q1 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 7:03am   Comments
Insteel Indus (NYSE:IIIN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Insteel Indus beat estimated earnings by 29.67%, reporting an EPS of $1.18 versus an estimate of $0.91, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $58.85 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.34, which was followed by a 2.99% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Insteel Indus's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.94 0.76 0.48 0.29
EPS Actual 1.28 1 0.76 0.45
Revenue Estimate 170.62M 154.97M 126.71M 102.78M
Revenue Actual 171.26M 160.74M 139.00M 119.61M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

BZI-RecapsEarnings News

