F N B: Q4 Earnings Insights
F N B (NYSE:FNB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
F N B reported in-line EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.3, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $492.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 1.65% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at F N B's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.30
|0.29
|0.26
|0.24
|EPS Actual
|0.34
|0.31
|0.28
|0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|307.02M
|305.74M
|311.28M
|307.81M
|Revenue Actual
|321.26M
|307.64M
|305.73M
|302.76M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
