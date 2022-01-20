Alcoa: Q4 Earnings Insights
Alcoa (NYSE:AA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Alcoa beat estimated earnings by 27.55%, reporting an EPS of $2.5 versus an estimate of $1.96, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $948.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26, which was followed by a 15.23% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Alcoa's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.79
|1.34
|0.46
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|2.05
|1.49
|0.79
|0.26
|Revenue Estimate
|2.93B
|2.64B
|2.65B
|2.35B
|Revenue Actual
|3.11B
|2.83B
|2.87B
|2.39B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
