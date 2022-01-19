 Skip to main content

$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 12:02pm   Comments
Visa (NYSE:V) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.72% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In V: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 4.02 shares of Visa at the time with $100. This investment in V would have produced an average annual return of 23.95%. Currently, Visa has a market capitalization of $470.06 billion.

If you had invested $100 in Visa you would have approximately $868.15 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

