If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 19.51% on an annualized basis.
Buying $100 In AVGO: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.97 shares of Broadcom at the time with $100. This investment in AVGO would have produced an average annual return of 32.76%. Currently, Broadcom has a market capitalization of $237.76 billion.
Broadcom's Share Price Over Last 10 Years
This $100 investment would be worth $1,710.99 today based on a price of $575.86 for AVGO at the time of writing.
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.