If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 11:02am   Comments
If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 19.51% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In AVGO: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.97 shares of Broadcom at the time with $100. This investment in AVGO would have produced an average annual return of 32.76%. Currently, Broadcom has a market capitalization of $237.76 billion.

Broadcom's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $1,710.99 today based on a price of $575.86 for AVGO at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

