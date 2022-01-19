 Skip to main content

ADMA Biologics Shares Gain As Interim Q4 Sales Beat Expectation
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 10:55am   Comments
ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) expects Q4 Sales of approximately $26 million, compared to $14 million a year ago and better than the consensus of $21.76 million. 

  • The preliminary results represent the Company's highest quarterly revenue since its inception. 
  • For FY21, the revenues are anticipated to be approximately $81 million, almost double from $42 million in FY20.
  • "Following the successful establishment of end-to-end control of its most critical manufacturing and supply chain functions, coupled with a substantial expansion of its production capacity, 2021 was a foundational year for ADMA, culminating in a year-exiting annualized revenue run rate over $100 million," said Adam Grossman, President and CEO.
  • The Company remains on track to have ten or more plasma collection centers FDA-licensed by year-end 2023. 
  • As previously disclosed, ADMA has engaged Morgan Stanley as an advisor to evaluate various strategic and financing alternatives.
  • Price Action: ADMA shares are up 7.30% at $1.47 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

