ADMA Biologics Shares Gain As Interim Q4 Sales Beat Expectation
ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) expects Q4 Sales of approximately $26 million, compared to $14 million a year ago and better than the consensus of $21.76 million.
- The preliminary results represent the Company's highest quarterly revenue since its inception.
- For FY21, the revenues are anticipated to be approximately $81 million, almost double from $42 million in FY20.
- "Following the successful establishment of end-to-end control of its most critical manufacturing and supply chain functions, coupled with a substantial expansion of its production capacity, 2021 was a foundational year for ADMA, culminating in a year-exiting annualized revenue run rate over $100 million," said Adam Grossman, President and CEO.
- The Company remains on track to have ten or more plasma collection centers FDA-licensed by year-end 2023.
- As previously disclosed, ADMA has engaged Morgan Stanley as an advisor to evaluate various strategic and financing alternatives.
- Price Action: ADMA shares are up 7.30% at $1.47 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
