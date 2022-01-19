 Skip to main content

$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 10:01am   Comments
GameStop (NYSE:GME) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.87% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In GME: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 40.39 shares of GameStop at the time with $1,000. This investment in GME would have produced an average annual return of 16.19%. Currently, GameStop has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion.

GameStop's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in GameStop you would have approximately $4,477.38 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

