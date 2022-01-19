First Community: Q4 Earnings Insights
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First Community beat estimated earnings by 6.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.49, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $499.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 0.87% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Community's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.48
|0.46
|0.42
|0.34
|EPS Actual
|0.63
|0.47
|0.43
|0.46
|Revenue Estimate
|14.69M
|14.38M
|14.36M
|13.79M
|Revenue Actual
|16.02M
|14.51M
|13.86M
|14.29M
