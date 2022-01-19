First Community: Q4 Earnings Insights

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Community beat estimated earnings by 6.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.49, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $499.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 0.87% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Community's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.46 0.42 0.34 EPS Actual 0.63 0.47 0.43 0.46 Revenue Estimate 14.69M 14.38M 14.36M 13.79M Revenue Actual 16.02M 14.51M 13.86M 14.29M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.