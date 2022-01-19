 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Acutus Medical Plans Job Cuts; Preliminary Q4, FY21 Sales Exceed Estimates
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 9:48am   Comments
Share:
Acutus Medical Plans Job Cuts; Preliminary Q4, FY21 Sales Exceed Estimates

Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ: AFIB) will cut its workforce and implement additional cost reduction measures as a part of corporate restructuring

  • The company expects the actions to result in annualized operating expense savings of $23 million - $25 million compared to 2021. 
  • The company foresees operating expense savings, cost reductions in manufacturing operations, and working capital improvements to result in a 30-40% reduction in quarterly cash burn exiting 2022 compared to 2021. 
  • Acutus expects to start realizing the benefit of its restructuring plan starting late Q1 of 2022.
  • The company anticipates Q4 FY21 revenues of approximately $4.2 million - $4.4 million compared to $2.6 million a year ago and the consensus of $3.99 million.
  • For FY21, the company expects sales of $17.1 million -$17.3 million (vs. the consensus of $16.91 million) compared to $8.5 million for FY20. The company's previous FY21 sales guidance was $17.0 million - $17.5 million.
  • The company noted year-over-year growth in Q4 and FY21 was driven by increased procedure volumes, new product adoption, and higher capital sales.
  • Management continues to view the current COVID-19 situation as being fluid.
  • Price Action: AFIB shares traded higher by 2.04% at $2.58 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AFIB)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 14, 2022
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Guidance Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com